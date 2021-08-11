BetterWorld Technology Named to Top 100 Leading B2B Companies in Virginia

BetterWorld Technology today announced it has been awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – a list of the leading B2B service providers in Virginia for 2021.

BetterWorld Technology today announced it has been awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – a list of the leading B2B service providers in Virginia for 2021. The B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch named BetterWorld Technology a Clutch Leader on their annual list of the most highly recommended companies in Virginia for 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve our customers over the past 15 years, delivering customized IT solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises, municipalities, and nonprofits as the MSP industry has evolved over the years. Our motto has always been: Customer first, you outsource, BetterWorld manages and delivers!” said James F. Kenefick, Chairman, BetterWorld Technology.

The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services and then organized by their Clutch rank. BetterWorld Technology is listed in the top 100 B2B companies in Virginia for 2021.

Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s strong workforce and solid education system have made the state competitive for businesses. The leaders in Clutch’s report are based on numerous factors, including past clients, services offered, and social media presence. Clutch evaluates a company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver high-quality services to its clientele.

ABOUT BETTERWORLD TECHNOLOGY, LLC - www.betterworldtechnology.com

BetterWorld Technology, for the past eighteen years, is a founding and certified B Corporation delivering impact-oriented managed IT solutions. BetterWorld focuses on your business technology needs while serving people and the planet. From local, regional and national nonprofits, to growing startups and Fortune 500 organizations, BetterWorld’s custom IT solutions support organizations of every size.

OUR VALUES

BetterWorld Technology is committed to impact-oriented IT solutions. The only certified B Corp company delivering IT and communications services, we focus on your business needs while serving people and the planet. We work to improve social, environmental, and diversity issues, making a BetterWorld for everyone.

Our core values lay the foundation of our business philosophy.

ABOUT Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

