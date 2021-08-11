Leol eludes moody vibes of love and infatuation in his latest track, “Type”
The Chicago-based recording artist Leol, captures the essence of spoiling beautiful women with his latest single, “Type” available on all platforms.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago based artist Leol’s new single titled "Type” is available on all major platforms. “Type” is a seductive track that captures the essence of spoiling and seducing women with expensive things. Listeners will be magnetized by its moody vibes and smooth harmony.
Known for his eclectic style, Leol mixes the sounds of percussion and trap to create a melodic, cinematic, and soulful one-of-a-kind sound. His latest track, “Type” gives a refreshing new sound to hip-hop blending a trap percussion and a soul felt melody while introducing the idea of lavishing women with designer and expensive gifts as a form of foreplay.
Previous work includes his first single, “Call Now” with over 100k streams on Spotify, and his successful debut album “Ghosthours” that captures dark and provocative moods paired with vulnerable lyrics of love for his wife.
Leol’s music is available on all streaming platforms.
About Leol
Leol is a music video director and recording artist from Chicago, Illinois. His music is moody and ethereal centering around themes of love and infatuation while inviting listeners to a blend of sexy and genuine lyrics. When he is not working, he likes to play survival horror games like Left 4 Dead, Alien Isolation, Dead by Daylight, or Resident Evil 2 Remake. As a highly acclaimed producer, Leol’s original music, whether it's an indie soul impression or a cinematic, dark, and cerebral beat, will command your attention.
