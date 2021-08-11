“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Editor Rosanne Tan, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the September 13th class will be three-time Eddy-nominated Editor Rosanne Tan, ACE.**

Rosanne Tan, ACE, has been an editor on many acclaimed shows for a number of studios, including Amazon, AMC, Marvel, Netflix, USA, and many others. She has experience in a variety of genres and has been able to explore dramatic, visceral worlds such as "Mr. Robot", "Homecoming," "Seven Seconds," and "NOS4A2." She earned three ACE Eddie Award nominations for her work on "Mr. Robot" and "Homecoming," and was also nominated for an HPA Award for "Homecoming." She just recently completed her work on Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" for Disney+. Rosanne was originally born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but grew up in Los Angeles, CA. She discovered her love for editing at a very young age, using VHS-to-VHS editing to compile all her favorite programs to tape. The rest is history.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on September 13, 2021 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "For students to learn and talk with someone that has Rosanne’s career trajectory is an amazing opportunity for our students,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. “To hear firsthand about starting as an Assistant Editor in Reality TV, to an Apprentice Editor for film “The Social Network,” and now as an Editor on hit TV shows is an invaluable experience.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends August 20th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.