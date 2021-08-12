Submit Release
Introducing Bitcoin on Cellpay. Customers can now buy cryptocurrency on the CellPay terminal

STAFFORD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Crypto on Cellpay!
The company has launched a unique and complete Bitcoin/Crypto Terminal to enable customers to acquire cryptocurrency using cash or a card.


What is a CellPay Bitcoin Terminal?

A Bitcoin Terminal, as the name suggests, is a type of PoS terminal that enables interested customers and Bitcoin users to buy Bitcoins. We have developed the technology (configured hardware & customized software) that is simple to use.

How much Desk/floor space would it require?

We have developed a handheld device that is easy to use, convenient to store, and doesn’t occupy premium desk/floor/display space.

Is the device future-proof, or do I need to upgrade it when Cellpay adds new crypto/services?

CellPay Bitcoin Terminal is an android based device that works on our exclusive software. All updates and new services can be downloaded using the local Wi-Fi network to which the device is connected. Upgrades are instant and do not require technicians to visit your store/outlet. You are always up to date, fully stocked with all products we launch, and future-safe.

Where can you place/have CellPay Bitcoin Terminals to sell crypto and make a lot of profit?

Any business with good customer footfall can acquire CellPay Bitcoin Terminals. The likely places you would find a CellPay Bitcoin Terminal would include C-stores, shopping malls, restaurants, bars, and airports. The display announcing the possibility of acquiring crypto using cash/card can be placed in the path of high traffic passages, public facilities, gas pumps, and wending machines to attract a potential customer’s attention.

Does a customer need to hold a bank account/credit card to buy BitCoin using CellPay Bitcoin Terminal?

No! A customer will not need anything more than cash or a card to make the payment! We are creating a level playing field for banked, unbanked, and underbanked customers; everyone can now buy crypto. CellPay is a pioneer in this field. To our knowledge, no other company provides this possibility.

Do users need to use their Bitcoin/Crypto wallets to use CellPay Bitcoin Terminal?

No! They will not need their crypto wallet either; We print the wallet (purchased goods) on paper. A paper-based system has been regarded as one of the safest ways to store valuable information; in our case, it would be Bitcoins/crypto on paper. One can carry it, store it and when ready, transfer it to their existing wallets/use it.

PETER JASANI
ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY
PJ@GETCELLPAY.COM

