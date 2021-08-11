Free The Funds

Under the American Rescue Plan, created by the Biden/Harris administration to promote social and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania received more than $7 billion. Combined with a more than $3 billion state revenue surplus, the General Assembly was presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a stronger, broader economy that recognizes the sacrifice of front-line workers and addresses generations of inequity.

Instead, the legislative majority decided to stash $7 billion away for some future purpose. This decision deprived Pennsylvanians the direct support they need as the pandemic continues to complicate our lives and endanger our front-line workers.

Since the budget passed in June, we’ve been talking to business owners, workers, and industry experts about what they would do if the $7 billion intended for recovery was actually put to that purpose. Here’s what we’re hearing: