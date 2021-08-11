Image One’s Jason Avila Recognized as a 2021 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review
EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One’s Jason Avila was identified by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of 2021’s Franchise Rock Stars.
Jason Avila was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months.
The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.
“There are so many success stories out there and thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership that it was incredibly difficult to narrow down the list,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “In the end, we chose individuals who are exceptional examples of achieving success through the franchise model and exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business and community. The franchise owners on this year’s list have shown that with hard work, perseverance and the support of a strong franchise system, anyone can find success, no matter their background or previous experience. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars.”
Like all new business owners, Avila also faced several challenges along the way. Hiring people who are not fit for the role has taught him the importance of interviews. Keeping his staff in order has given him the experience of learning how to be a great employer.
“Jason has gone above and beyond to ensure that he is providing the best service possible for his customers,” said Tim Conn, Image One president, and co-founder. “His success also reflects well on Image One as a franchise. I am excited to see what comes next from him.”
“I am so humbled to receive the FBR award,” said Avila. “The worsening of the pandemic has made me determined more than ever to produce top quality service to our clients to ensure that everyone is safe.”
The pandemic has required cleaning businesses to ensure thoroughness in their work to abide by CDC guidelines. Avila spends a lot of time and money on supervision to ensure that everything is at the highest standard to raise the bar for his company.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2021 Franchise Rock Stars.
Opportunities to grow alongside Image One are available in areas across the United States. Visit http://imageoneusa.com and fill out the franchise inquiry form or call 800-223-1985 for more information.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Franchise Business Review
Joe Halpern
Editorial Director
603.610.1469
joe@franchisebusinessreview.com
Bob Spoerl
Jason Avila was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months.
The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.
“There are so many success stories out there and thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership that it was incredibly difficult to narrow down the list,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “In the end, we chose individuals who are exceptional examples of achieving success through the franchise model and exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business and community. The franchise owners on this year’s list have shown that with hard work, perseverance and the support of a strong franchise system, anyone can find success, no matter their background or previous experience. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars.”
Like all new business owners, Avila also faced several challenges along the way. Hiring people who are not fit for the role has taught him the importance of interviews. Keeping his staff in order has given him the experience of learning how to be a great employer.
“Jason has gone above and beyond to ensure that he is providing the best service possible for his customers,” said Tim Conn, Image One president, and co-founder. “His success also reflects well on Image One as a franchise. I am excited to see what comes next from him.”
“I am so humbled to receive the FBR award,” said Avila. “The worsening of the pandemic has made me determined more than ever to produce top quality service to our clients to ensure that everyone is safe.”
The pandemic has required cleaning businesses to ensure thoroughness in their work to abide by CDC guidelines. Avila spends a lot of time and money on supervision to ensure that everything is at the highest standard to raise the bar for his company.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2021 Franchise Rock Stars.
Opportunities to grow alongside Image One are available in areas across the United States. Visit http://imageoneusa.com and fill out the franchise inquiry form or call 800-223-1985 for more information.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Franchise Business Review
Joe Halpern
Editorial Director
603.610.1469
joe@franchisebusinessreview.com
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications
+1 773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com