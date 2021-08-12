TeamUp and FiTOUR partner to provide fitness instructors with the ultimate business package
TeamUp and FiTOUR partner to provide fitness instructors with the ultimate business package.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamUp, fitness management software for gyms, studios, personal trainers and boxes, and FiTOUR, a nationally recognised health and fitness professional certifications program, are partnering together to provide fitness business owners and trainers with the best certifications and system for successfully launching their businesses. TeamUp and FiTOUR are committed to providing both aspiring personal trainers and fitness instructors as well as existing fitness business owners with the tools and resources they need to grow their businesses.
"There is a demand in the industry for reliable systems and businesses that will support new and growing fitness businesses, especially as we move past the pandemic and into a brighter future. Our partnership with FiTOUR is the perfect opportunity to give new business owners the opportunity to receive the education they need for an affordable price alongside a system already set up ready to go from the moment they are ready to launch their business." - Tim Green, Head of Marketing, TeamUp.
TeamUp, founded in 2012, is committed to empowering fitness businesses and their in-person, online, and on-demand services. To take a step further and meet the needs of their customers and their customers' customers, the software recently launched a brand new Appointment scheduling feature. Created to provide fitness operators with easier one to one scheduling and booking functionalities, this tool is perfect for personal trainers and their clients as well as instructors and coaches across all fitness categories who offer private sessions to their clients. With this new feature added to an already robust feature set including reporting, online payments, and a native member app, the ability to deliver appointments and class bookings side by side using the same software system is a game-changer for fitness providers looking to provide their clients with the best customer experience.
FiTOUR, founded in 1989, is one of the most recommended professional certification programs by health and fitness directors and managers throughout the USA and around the world. Where they excel in comprehensive educational content for new fitness trainers to become properly certified, they also support them throughout their careers by offering further education opportunities and their programs at a competitive price. With programs for fitness categories across the board including personal training, yoga, Pilates, Bootcamps, and group exercise, they have a program fit for every trainer and their desired speciality.
To celebrate the launch of TeamUp's new Appointment feature and their partnership, FiTOUR and TeamUp are hosting a giveaway, where 3 first-place winners will receive a 6-month trial of the TeamUp App and 1 FiTOUR certification of their choice, and 100 second place winners will receive a 3-month trial of the TeamUp App and $50 off any FiTOUR online certification. Enter the giveaway, here.
To learn more about TeamUp and FiTOUR contact our team at pr@goteamup.com
Tim Green
TeamUp Sports
+1 917-444-9034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter