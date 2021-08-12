Retinal Solutions announces Name Change to Caeregen Therapeutics, Advances Development of Regenerative Medicine Therapy
Caeregen's research harnesses the power of regenerative medicine to advance treatments for retinal-related vision loss and other neurosensory diseases.ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retinal Solutions, LLC, a Michigan-based, regenerative medicine therapeutics company, today announced it has changed its name to Caeregen Therapeutics, LLC.
The progression into pharmaceutical development of Noregen, the company’s targeted growth-factor for retina-related vision loss, prompted the name change. The name Caeregen reflects the company’s commitment to discovering and developing novel therapeutic candidates which address a range of neurosensory diseases with high unmet need through regenerative medicine-based approaches. Founded in 2010 by leading research clinicians to advance treatments for retinal-related vision loss, the company secured non-dilutive foundation funding to support its initial research into retinal regeneration mechanisms, which led to NIH STTR grant attainment to advance Noregen’s development as a drug candidate. Following a successful seed funding round which closed in 1Q2021, Noregen drug product development was initiated. Derived from the human protein norrin, Noregen is designed to potentially repair and restore normal retinal vasculature and neurologic structure and function.
“The Caeregen name embodies our passion to address, and eventually cure, some of the most urgent diseases contributing to vision loss” said Dr. Michael Trese, co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Caeregen Therapeutics. “Our collective decades of clinical experience and research in retinal diseases inspired our pursuit of Noregen as a regenerative medicine therapeutic to help all patients.”
“Translating the basic biology involved in early sensory organ development into a potential therapeutic like Noregen holds great promise for patients with rare, inherited retinal diseases as well as those which occur as we age.” remarked Kimberly Drenser, MD, PhD, co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Caeregen. “Repairing and restoring normal tissue function to reverse the effects of such diseases is our bold ambition.”
*****
About Caeregen
Caeregen Therapeutics, LLC, based in Rochester, MI with offices in Chapel Hill, N.C., is a regenerative medicines company developing therapeutics for neurosensory diseases. By exploiting biological pathways and signaling related to cellular and organ development, Caeregen is focused on advancing targeted therapies with the ability to repair, restore and protect neurosensory tissues affected by inherited or acquired diseases. Caeregen is currently developing Noregen, a unique, novel, recombinant protein mimetic of human norrin-derived growth factor for the potential treatment of retinal-related vision loss. For more information on "Reactivating Pathways to Healing", please visit www.caeregen.com.
