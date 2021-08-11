Harrisburg Kia Dealership Showcases Kia K5 (Formerly Optima) Vehicles
Turner Kia, a leading Kia dealership serving central Pennsylvania, announced their new lineup of 2021 and 2021 Kia K5 vehicles and explained how this midsize sedan was revamped from the old Optima line.
Kia updated the Optima for the 2021 year with a new name and a host of updates. Turner Kia recently featured a selection of older Kia Optima models as well as the 2021 and 2022 Kia K5 models for drivers from Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.
Kia Optima vs. Kia K5
The Kia K5 did not take over the midsize sedan spot but instead updated and improved upon the Optima. The popular sedan will be referred to as the K5 for all future model generations. In fact, this name is not completely new. The Optima was previously released as the K5 overseas.
The K5 will see a variety of exterior and interior upgrades as well as the addition of turbo under the hood. Some popular updates with driving enthusiasts include:
● 290 hp turbo engine or 180 hp turbo engine available
● 8-speed automatic or 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions available
● Optional AWD
● 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds
● Wireless Apple Car Play
● Wireless Android Auto
● Wireless smartphone charger
5 Changes for the Kia K5
1) Sportier Exterior Styling
The K5 packs an unexpected visual punch with an updated exterior styling, including:
● Shark skin-inspired mesh design on the front grille and
● Dual chrome exhaust tip garnish
● Signature “Heart Beat” daytime running lights and taillights
● Available LED “dashes”
● Gloss black applique on rear glass
● Newly designed 16-, 18-, or 19-inch alloy wheels
2) More Horsepower
Kia released the revamped K5 with more exhilarating driving dynamics and efficient powertrain options. The new “turbocharged” lineup includes a choice of these two powerful engines:
● 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI + MPI four-cylinder engine making 290 horsepower
● 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower
3) Refined Interior Luxury
Improved interior highlights include:
● Aircraft-type shift knob
● Premium and sporty upholstery options
● Panoramic sunroof
● Flat-bottom, sport steering wheel available
4) More Advanced Infotainment
The K5 also launches into future generations with more advanced technology and convenience features, including:
● Available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen with a server-based navigation system, multi-connection Bluetooth, and UVO telematics with connected user profiles
Split-screen functionality
● Available satellite radio
● And much more
5) Enhanced Safety Features
Kia’s focus on safety is expressed through the addition of several high-tech standard features, including:
● Standard Forward Collision Warning
● Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
● Standard Driver Attention Warning
● Standard Lane Following Assist
Contact Turner Kia
Reach out to Turner Kia to set up a test drive of the new Kia K5.
Mitch Koenig
General Manager
717-564-2240 X2213
Mitch.Koenig@turnerautos.com
About Turner Kia
Turner Kia is a top-rated Kia dealership in central Pennsylvania with an impressive inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles and the latest from Kia, including the 2021 and 2022 Kia K5. The dealership is known for offering fast approvals and good deals on new models for their customers throughout Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, York, Lebanon, and Hershey.
About Kia
Kia is the fifth largest vehicle manufacturer in the world and one of Korea’s oldest automotive manufacturers. The company’s customer-driven approach focuses on enhancing each model with upgrades to style and functionality to better suit modern drivers. The release of the updated Optima, the K5, signifies their commitment to continually improve the driving experience.
Mitch Koenig
Turner Kia
+1 717-564-2240
