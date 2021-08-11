Providing New Energy For Your Everyday Drive
HARRISBURG, PA – As a consistent provider of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Turner Chevy has long been in the business of providing you with the best hatchback experiences. You experience will be optimized even further thanks to the 2022 edition, particularly the Bolt EV 2LT.
The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT features an eye-catching gray ghost metallic exterior with a jet-black, perforated leather-appointed seat trim on the inside. With Energy Assist, additional charging capabilities and data-driven technology via the Driver Information Center, the new Bolt EV is the perfect ride for all your summer adventures.
“Our first-gen Bolt is as high-class a number as there is in the hatchback category and drivers will notice that from the moment they step in the front seat,” said Lee Turner, Dealer Principal at Turner Chevy.’ “Our 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT mode provides the most pleasant and worry-free driving experience for our customers in the Pennsylvania area.”
Building on the 2021 EV’s Capabilities with a Trendy Re-Design
The latest editions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV are savvy, colorful and eco-friendly options that will ensure improved driving experiences throughout Harrisburg and surrounding areas. The 2021 edition allows you to go from 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds, with a tablet-like display screen and an oasis blue exterior. With spacious dark or gray interiors and strong acceleration, this version of the famous hatchback combines style, speed and comfort while requiring little maintenance.
The 2022 edition does even more with less, featuring more extensive cabin changes than its predecessor as well as wider infotainment software. It boasts 259 miles per charge like its predecessor, though it carries a 65 KW/hour battery. Home charging is even faster thanks to 11.5-KW Level 2 charging. With Regen on Demand, you can restore energy with the simple pull and hold of a paddle. The Electronic Precision Shift provides a trigger-based unite interface with One Pedal Driving to capture energy by using the accelerator pedal.
This front-wheel drive hatchback is more connected, more lively and quite bold aesthetically to further boost your enjoyability with our name-brand vehicles.
About Turner Chevy
Turner Chevy is a family-owned business that has served the Harrisburg area in various capacities for decades, selling Chevrolet cars, trucks, and medium-duty trucks. The Chevrolet dealer has over 180 employees serving the automobile needs of drivers throughout Central Pennsylvania.
For more information, please visit https://www.turnerchevy.net/
