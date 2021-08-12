RMR & Associates Hits a Double Header to Achieve Top Rankings on the 2021 Washington Business Journal Book of Lists
The award-winning integrated marketing firm ranked #11 and #17 on the Top Public Relations Firms and Top Advertising Agencies Lists
RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR) (www.rmr.com), one of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area's leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firms, announced today that it has been recognized again for its industry leadership and expertise by The Washington Business Journal in its annual Book of Lists.
RMR was ranked #11 on the Top Public Relations Firms and #17 on the Top Advertising Agency Lists for 2021.
RMR’s extensive knowledge and industry leadership enables it to deliver value for clients in a results-driven approach that prioritizes achievement of their goals. RMR brings a combination of social and traditional media and advertising strategies to play a key role in its clients’ growth and success. Key to its approach is selecting the correct marketing vehicles and creating an integrated campaign to target specific audiences matched directly to outcomes.
The Washington Business Journal publishes its rankings of local companies by various categories, business types, and professional themes on an annual basis. 2021 is RMR’s 14th consecutive year of inclusion on the annual rankings, a testament to its success and ongoing ability to adapt and bring the latest in available technologies and marketing techniques to solve their clients’ business problems.
"It is again an honor to be named to not just one, but two of the Washington Business Journal’s 2021 Book of Lists,” said President and CEO of RMR & Associates, Robyn Sachs. “Since our founding, we have continued to prioritize the development of strategic integrated marketing campaigns with a laser focus on clients’ goals. This allows us to play an instrumental role in their success and generate measurable results that support their ongoing business success.”
For more information about RMR please visit www.rmr.com. The Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists is set for publication in December, 2021.
About RMR & Associates, Inc.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, non-profit, financial services and IT sectors for more than 25 years. RMR's integrated marketing includes Public Relations, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Direct Mail, Media Buying, List Rental, and Website design. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national and international clients from AOL to AAFMAA and Texas Instruments to Vonage.
For more information on RMR, please contact Rachel Griffin at RMR & Associates, Inc., 5870 Hubbard Drive, Rockville, MD, 20852 by phone at (301) 230-0045 ext. 190 or by email at rgriffin@rmr.com.
Liz Gaither
RMR & Associates, Inc.
+1 301-230-0045
lgaither@rmr.com