Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 12, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 11, 2021                                                                   

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Belmont

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Pepper Pike

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Rocky River

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Kamm's Area Special Improvement District Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gregory C. Cline

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Village of Ney

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Reynoldsburg

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Madeira

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Springdale

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Amherst

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

City of London

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Clayton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Union

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Township

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Village of Fort Jennings

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Richland Public Health

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County Convention Facilities Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

City of Canal Fulton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County Combined General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County Combined Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of McDonald

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bradner Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of North Baltimore

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

