For Immediate Release:

August 11, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Belmont Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont County General Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Pepper Pike 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Rocky River IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Kamm's Area Special Improvement District Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gregory C. Cline MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Village of Ney IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Reynoldsburg IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton City of Madeira IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Springdale IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Amherst IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison City of London IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Clayton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Union IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Township FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Village of Fort Jennings IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Richland Public Health IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Ross County Convention Facilities Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark City of Canal Fulton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Summit County Combined General Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Trumbull County Combined Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of McDonald IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Bradner Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of North Baltimore IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov