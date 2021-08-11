Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Belmont
Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Counties
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Hamilton - Indian Springs Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Southern Clermont
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Pepper Pike
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Rocky River
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Rocky River Refuse Transfer Station
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland Kamm's Area Special Improvement District Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gregory C. Cline
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Village of Ney
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Reynoldsburg
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
City of Madeira
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Springdale
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Amherst
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
City of London
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Clayton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Union
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Township
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Village of Fort Jennings
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Richland Public Health
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Ross County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
City of Canal Fulton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Summit County Combined General Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Trumbull County Combined Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of McDonald
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Bradner Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of North Baltimore
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Wyandot County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
