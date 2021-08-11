{DeFi}ntech Retreat 2021 is bringing CeFis, DeFis and regulators for an intimate gathering in Malibu, CA

{DeFi}ntech Retreat 2021 Host - Jackie Rose

125 decision makers and regulators will gather on Sep 8th, 2021 in the Malibu Coastal Range to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in DeFi.

The {DeFi}ntech Retreat will be an opportunity for insightful conversations with thought leaders in DeFi on how to keep the US at the forefront of crypto innovation.” — Kristin Smith, Executive Director, Blockchain Association

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TET Events, organizer of {DeFi}ntech Retreat, today announces that it’s next intimate gathering for leaders and professionals in DeFi will take place on Sep 8th in Malibu, CA.

The Host of {DeFi}ntech Retreat 2021 is: Jackie Rose, Head of Institutional Business Development, Blockchain.com.

“This event couldn’t come at a better time.” said Erik Voorhees, Founder and CEO of ShapeShift. ”The clash between regulators and unregulatable software has begun, and a whole open and permissionless financial system is building fast. This event will bring together some of the most innovative and influential people in the industry for off-the-record discussion. It should be interesting!”

{DeFi}ntech Retreat is an intimate event that focuses on transparent and open conversations that aren't heard on a mainstream stage. All of the speaking sessions are held off-the-record, in an interactive format with audience Q&A. Every year, the event brings together: decision makers, CxOs, and regulators from both CeFi and DeFi organizations.

"As seen over the past few weeks, crypto is front and center in Washington, DC.” said Kristin Smith, Executive Director, Blockchain Association. “The {DeFi}ntech Retreat will be an opportunity for insightful conversations with thought leaders in DeFi on how to keep the US at the forefront of crypto innovation."

The registration at the retreat is almost closed. The event will take place in Malibu, CA on Sep 8th, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be attending the {DeFi}ntech retreat. Collective gatherings like this are vital to innovation in the blockchain and crypto industries, and provide a unique opportunity for high-value relationship building.” said Alex Mashinsky, Founder & CEO, Celsius.Network. “Many thanks to TET for inviting me to speak and organizing such a stellar group of the best fintechs in the industry.”

The retreat will feature off-the-record talks by: Erik Voorhees (CEO, ShapeShift), Kristin Smith (Executive Director, Blockchain Association), Amanda Cassatt (CEO & Co-Founder at Serotonin, FMR CMO, Consensys), Alex Mashinsky (Founder & CEO, Celsius.Network), Sheila Warren (World Economic Forum), Michael Anderson (Co-Founder & CEO, Framework Ventures) and many other DeFi and CeFi thought leaders.

For more information about the {DeFi}ntech Retreat 2021, visit www.defintechretreat.com.

{Defi}ntech Retreat 2021