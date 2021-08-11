Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028 | Hospira Inc., Roche, LG Life Sciences, Biocon
Surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the market.
Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Covid-19 scenario:
The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.
However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.
As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.
The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Leading market players-
Johnson & Johnson
Amgen Inc., Roche
Hospira Inc.
Biocon
LG Life Sciences Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Celltrion, Inc.
