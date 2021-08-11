NuArca Labs announces launch of the Northwoods League Digital Dugout NFT fan experience
NuArca Labs White Label NFT Fan Engagement Platform powers Northwoods League launch of NWL Digital Dugout site
NuArca Labs is extremely excited to partner with the Northwoods League to extend its digital marketing and expand its fan experience, creating new engagement opportunities and revenue streams.”WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuArca, a leading blockchain & AI solutions provider, creator of the NuArca Labs NFT Platform, announces launch of the Northwoods League Digital Dugout NFT fan experience
— Todd Cooper, CEO NuArca
NuArca Labs White Label NFT Fan Engagement Platform powers Northwoods League launch of NWL Digital Dugout site with packs of digital collectibles featuring current and former NWL players
August 11, 2021, Woburn, Massachusetts: NuArca, a leading creator and provider of customized, purpose-built blockchain and AI platforms and creator of the unmatched NuArca Labs NFT Platform announces the launch of the NWL Digital Dugout with the Northwoods League, a 22 team wood bat summer baseball league comprised of top collegiate talent looking to take that next step to the major leagues.
With this announcement, the Northwoods League becomes the second league in the United States with its own private label NFT platform. The NFTs issued by the Northwoods League includes hundreds of unique media assets of current and former players including some of those who are past and present pro baseball stars.
Todd Cooper, CEO & Co-Founder NuArca, commented, “NuArca Labs is extremely excited to partner with the Northwoods League, a very dynamic and innovative sports organization that sees the value of NFTs to extend its digital marketing program and expand its fan experience, creating myriad new engagement opportunities as well as generating an incremental revenue stream for the league. We are proving that democratizing access to NFTs for brands and fans creates a tight direct to fan relationship with value for all parties.”
Dick Radatz Jr., Chairman & Founder of the Northwoods League remarked, “We had identified the value and marketing energy that NFTs could bring to the Northwoods League, harnessing our vast treasure trove of imagery and video spanning the past three decades. The trick was finding a trusted partner that could bring a turnkey solution with full brand control, the highest level of transactional and ownership security as well as easy access for our dedicated fans.”
“We learned NuArca has been providing blockchain based solutions to the financial services, energy, and security sectors for years. Combining that with their ability to listen and tailor a solution that met our NFT ambitions today and into the future as we grow was the reason we selected them for the Northwoods League.”
About the Northwoods League
The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now in its’ 28th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 260 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove finalist and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website at watchnwl.com. For more information, visit www.northwoodsleague.com or download the Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play
About NuArca Labs
NuArca Labs is the dedicated NFT Platform creation and management unit of NuArca, a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI based solutions for the Fintech, Energy, and Consumer Identity Security Industries.
Learn more: https://www.nuarca.com/
Contacts: Mark Tender, Head of Communications mark@nuarca.com
914-646-5012
Mark Tender
NuArca
+1 914-646-5012
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn