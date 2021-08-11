Movie Biopic about Donald Gould ‘The Homeless Piano Man’ in the works
Producers have optioned the biopic rights for a movie based on the life the viral homeless piano player.
A feature movie biopic is in the works about Donald Gould (aka “The Homeless Piano Man”) who became famous when a Youtube video of him playing a street piano version of Styx’s ‘Come Sail Away’ went viral on social media including Facebook. Multiple social videos followed and went viral worldwide amassing hundreds of million views across several social media platforms. Gould's destitute homeless appearance belied his extraordinary musical talent, resulting in further major media coverage, which dived deeper into telling parts of his incredible dramatic life story.
Producer Monte Robison, the owner of Austin based Triple Pop, the record label that represents Gould’s recorded music, recently acquired movie biopic rights from Gould, who will also consult on the production. The life story has put into development under the title “Walk on Water” which is also the name of Donald Gould’s debut album. Mr. Robison’s affiliated production entity, Filmtheory, will produce the movie adaptation.
Gould’s life story attracted offers to perform at major sporting events and he has further been covered in media such as Buzzfeed, Mashable, People Magazine, Washington Post and ABC News.
In recent years, CBS’ Inside Edition covered Gould in multiple segments such as Marine Takes Your Breath Away Playing Piano and Homeless Piano Man Plays at NFL Game.
Prior to becoming homeless, Gould was a happily married Marine veteran, who played for the Marine Corps Band, and loving father who became homeless after his wife died and then his son was taken away by social services at age three and adopted by another family. After years on the street, the videos made Gould famous and helped to turn his life around. He would eventually be reunited with his son.
Gould’s fans cross generations from the young to the old, men and women, especially military veterans, single parents and those that have suffered from substance abuse and unexpected loss.
“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Donald’s story and the power of how music can change a life,” said Monte Robison, the producer behind the movie, said in a statement. “There’s so much more to his story.”
“In recent years, we’ve been approached several times about Donald’s inspiring life story being made into a play or a movie,” said Monte Robison in a press release, “so we figured we should get the ball rolling. It’s a dramatic story of redemption and faith and the complications of homelessness.”
The producer is searching for financing and screenwriter to adapt. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Triple Pop. Los Angeles based producer rep, Sebastian Twardosz with Savant Artists, is shopping the project to agencies and financiers.
