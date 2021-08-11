CBD Honey Launched with a Special Introductory Rate
CBD Honey is a natural solution to relieving anxiety, pain and sleep problemsSUGAR GROVE, ILL., USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD producer 1935 and Northwoods Honey have combined to create a new, all-natural product, CBD honey, which they are launching at a special introductory rate of $22.95 for a 12-ounce bottle.
Lloyd Singer, co-founder of 1935 Group, said that honey can serve as an entry point for first-time CBD users, as well as experienced customers, offering a simple way to infuse teas or beverages with a product they're comfortable using.
“If you are seeking relief, sleep and calm, then 1935 honey is a natural answer,” Singer said.
CBD (cannabidiol) is one of 113 known active and uniquely therapeutic compounds found in the hemp plant called cannabinoids. It works naturally to reduce anxiety, pain and sleep problems without any high for the person using it.
Honey infused with CBD isolate is called CBD honey. The idea is that the benefits of cannabinoids such as CBD are combined with the benefits of honey to create a superfood hybrid of sorts.
“One of the reasons we decided to highlight honey is because we have one of the rarest honeys in the world with our Northwoods honey,” said Joe DeCort, founder of Northwoods Honey. “We put our bees first and only take when the hive is producing in excess. Our small apiary allows us to help both the environment and provide local, sustainable honey. Combining with non-GMO, 100-percent naturally farmed hemp, which we work from the seed to the final product, gives us a superior natural product for everyone to enjoy.”
In terms of finding a high-quality product, DeCort said the most important thing for him was to make sure the CBD is tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. Not all companies are using the same quality standards to make CBD honey, so a bit of research is in order for consumers looking for a high-quality product. He said that 1935 offers that information on its website.
Elite CBD honey makers recommend using raw, or unheated, not over-processed heated honey because heat can degrade components such as digestive enzymes in the honey that are believed by some to benefit digestion in humans, DeCort said.
“It is important to know both where the honey and the CBD is coming from,” Singer agreed. “Processing and heating honey kills and removes all of the healthy properties found in honey. That is why we partnered with Northwoods Honey.”
“We are raw, organic beekeepers and natural hemp farmers coming together,” said Singer, who added that 1935 wanted to help the bee population by supporting organic beekeepers. Further, he said, 1935’s CBD is grown in heartland American soil his family has nourished since 1935.
“Raw honey is the oldest carrier of natural medicine, as it contains important pollens and plant extracts that help with inflammation and allergies,” DeCort said. “We've been evolving with honey for thousands of years. It is a pre-digested food, which means, as humans, we can absorb it topically, sublingually and through many of our major digestive organs, which all benefit from the antioxidants.”
For more information about the 1935 Group and its products or to purchase its CBD honey, visit 1935cbd.com/cbd-infused-honey.
