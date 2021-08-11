Top Markham Personal Training Studio Evolution Chamber to Host Charity Event for Grand Opening
As Thornhill area fitness studio expands, it seeks to give back to those less fortunate in the communityMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Chamber Inc., one of Markham’s best personal training studios, today announced that it will be hosting a charity event to benefit those less fortunate in conjunction with the grand opening of its second location. The event will be held on Saturday, August 14 at 71 Doncaster Ave. in Thornhill from 1-5 PM. The opening is notable in part because, while COVID shut down many training studios, Evolution Chamber is expanding.
Evolution Chamber, a leading Thornhill small group training experience, has locations in Thornhill and Vaughan. It is the number one personal training studio in Markham and Thornhill for muscle gain and toning. However, the studio is not your typical personal training studio. The gym is the only small-group personal training studio that focuses on high goal-setting, accelerated muscle mass breakdown and recovery. Evolution Chamber developed this technique to evolve bodies and pack on lean muscle as fast as possible.
"Within an industry of ‘magic pills,’ short-lasting fitness trends and programs that fail the consumer into reaching their dream body, we decided to build our brand's foundation off of what is actually proven to work – progressive fitness overload, paired with progressive dietary guidance, and weekly goal tracking/setting," said Gregory Chiappetta, President of Evolution Chamber, Inc.
The studio's science-backed 'Rapid Evolution Formula' takes heavy consideration into understanding the specificity of one's goals and holds an emphasis on maximum, progressive programming to help members pack on size and tone up as quickly and effectively as naturally possible.
Chiappetta said, "When you join the tribe, our training does not begin and end at the door, just as physical progression does not just begin and end at the door. As evolution mentors, we are connected every step of the way until we evolve. You are not just paying for a muscle-blasting workout. You are paying for the systematic results: THE EVOLUTION."
The pandemic has affected many people throughout the Ontario community. During its grand opening, Evolution Chamber wants to give back to the community and those less fortunate.
For more information, visit www.evolution-chamber.com or follow them on Instagram.
