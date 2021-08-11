Submit Release
BLVD Prints Now Offering Pop Art Prints at Discounted Prices

The Miami-based company makes home and office décor fun, yet affordable

MIAMI, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – A new Miami-based pop art company is offering the highest-quality prints at discounted prices. BLVD Prints offers more than 90 designs for homes or offices, from hip-hop to artist Alec Monopoly and more.

BLVD Prints was founded during the pandemic by a group of childhood friends. The company’s founder transitioned to working from home, but she realized her space needed more life as she spent more time there. She began to search the internet for art to add to her home but quickly realized the aesthetic she was looking for was not available at an affordable price.

Knowing that many others were likely having the same issue when trying to decorate their homes, she gathered a group of local friends together to create BLVD Prints.

“BLVD Prints was created to provide high-quality art at an affordable price while onboarding artists to showcase their works,” said Managing Partner Brian C. “Each poster is delivered to your door in the highest quality possible, with a metallic gloss that provides immediate life to any room.”

BLVD Prints has art by Alec Monopoly, Banksy, Kaws and Retna. With art that features hip-hop and rap artists, movies, comics, sports, brands, rock and roll artists, money, weapons, pop art and collages, the shop offers anyone the perfect pop art prints for any room in the home or to make any office fun and welcoming.

BLVD Prints offers deeply discounted prices and worldwide shipping. For more information or to shop now for high-quality prints, visit blvdprints.com.

