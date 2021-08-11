Nanotechnology And Other Advances Lead To Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Growth

Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are shaping antimicrobial coatings for medical devices. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial medical device coating sector are focused on developing technological solutions for antimicrobial medical device coatings to prevent the spread of viruses. For instance, in November 2020, Zonitise Ltd., a UK-based biotech firm, has introduced an antimicrobial surface treatment based on nanotechnology that has been shown to destroy hazardous viruses and bacteria for up to twelve months after one application, including TGEV coronavirus, the model virus for SARS COV 2. This coating not only disinfects surfaces but also protects them in an antimicrobial sealant that destroys and prevents the formation of any hazardous bacteria that come into touch with it for up to twelve months.

Major players covered in the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market are AST Products Inc, BioInteractions LTD, Covalon Technologies LTD, Royal DSM, Hydromer, BASF SE, Sciessent LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Kraton Corporation, Sono-Tek Corporation, and Microban International.

The global antimicrobial medical device coating market size is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antimicrobial medical device coatings market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

An antimicrobial medical device coating is a chemical substance that is applied to a surface to prevent disease-causing microorganisms from growing. These coatings not only improve the surface's durability, appearance, corrosion resistance, and so on, but they also protect it against disease-causing bacteria.

The main types of antimicrobial medical device coatings are metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings. Metallic coatings contain a metallic element or alloy and are applied on devices or equipment for protection against corrosion, sunlight, and oxidation. Metallic coatings consist of silver coatings, copper coatings, and other metallic coatings. Non-metallic coatings can be added to metallic coatings to produce effective wear-resistant coatings. The different types of devices include catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and others. It is implemented in areas such as orthopedics, general surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, gynecology, others and is used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers.

