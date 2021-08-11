Global Air Purification Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the air purification equipment market is expected to grow from $59.42 billion in 2020 to $61.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $87.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Increasing health problems due to air pollution is projected to boost the demand for the air purification equipment market.

The air purification equipment market consists of sales of air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air purification equipment which is used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Air Purification Equipment Market

Partnerships and collaborations by the industry players are gaining popularity in the air purification equipment market. Major companies are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies in the air purification market to broaden products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, in January 2018, Johnson Controls, an Ireland-based HVAC company collaborated with AtmosAirTM Solutions, a manufacturer of air purification systems using Bi-Polar Ionization to deliver cleaner air quality to its customers. Johnson Controls is a company dealing in air handling and building control equipment.

Global Air Purification Equipment Market Segments:

The global air purification equipment market is further segmented based on product type, end user, technology and geography.

By Product Type: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, Induct Air Purification Equipment

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others

By Geography: The global air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air purification equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global air purification equipment market, air purification equipment global market share, air purification equipment global market players, air purification equipment global market segments and geographies, air purification equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The air purification equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Air Purification Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Honeywell International Inc., Clarcor Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, SPX Flow, Eureka Forbes, Electrocorp, Fumex Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

