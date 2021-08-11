Construction Toy Industry Players Create Sustainable Products For Eco-Friendly And Safety Concerns

Construction Toys Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of eco-friendly construction toys is the key trend gaining popularity in the building and construction toys market. Key players are coming up with eco-friendly and sustainable products as concerns over the safety of the raw materials used in construction toys have grown, as well as to maintain a competitive edge over the other players. For example, in January 2020, Mattel, a US-based toy manufacturing company launched an eco-friendly bio-based Mega Bloks line, consisting of the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends sets, wherein all of the sets are made from bio-based resins and packaged in entirely recyclable Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging.

Major players in the construction toys industry are Vtech, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks, Bandai Co. Ltd, Melissa & Doug, Knex, Gebr. Märklin & Cie. GmbH, Meccano, Tegu, Spin Master Ltd., PlayMonster LLC., KnuckleStrutz, Magformers, Schylling Inc., Nanoblock, Polydron Limited, and Learning Resources.

The global construction toys market size is expected to grow from $8.94 billion in 2020 to $9.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction toys market is expected to reach $11.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%. A rise in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the construction toys market in the forecast period.

The main types of construction toys are bricks & blocks, tinker toys, others. Toys in the bricks and blocks segment are also known as building blocks, are solid shapes that are used for building games. Some are only plain wooden planks, whereas others are more complex, such as the plastic interlocking bricks. Tinker toys segment includes the Tinker toy construction set which is a children's toy construction set made up of tiny pieces that are put together to form shapes or objects. Toys in the other segment include toys like train sets, architectural sets, and educational sets among others. The raw material used in manufacturing construction toys includes wood, polymer, metal, others. These categories of toys are sold through various channels such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores.

Construction Toys Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Bricks & Blocks, Tinker Toy), By Raw Material (Wood, Polymer, Metal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction toys market overview, forecast construction toys market size and growth for the whole market, construction toys market segments, and geographies, construction toys market trends, construction toys market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

