Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Trends Include Technologically Advanced Gas Analyzers

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) field are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced gas analyzers. The companies are launching continuous gas analyzers with TDLA and Quantum Cascade Laser. For instance, in March 2019, Emerson Electric, a US-based manufacturing company introduced Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer. The Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer is a purpose-built Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) analyzer that helps plants minimize ownership costs and accurately report pollutants in environmental monitoring applications evaluating standard components such as oxygen (O2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitric oxide (NO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).

Major players in the tunable diode laser analyzer industry are Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, AMETEK Inc, ABB Ltd, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., NEO monitors, Siemens AG, SpectraSensors, Focused Photonics, Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS, Unisearch Associates Inc, Axetris AG, and Boreal Laser Inc.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to grow from $336.46 million in 2020 to $370.93 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market for tunable diode laser analyzer worth is expected to reach $590.87 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The increase in demand for use of tunable diode laser analyzers for boilers and furnaces in plants in different industries has positively impacted the tunable diode laser analyzer market.

The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market consists of sales of tunable diode laser analyzer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture tunable diode laser analyzers. TDL analyzers are gas analyzers that use laser absorption spectrometry to determine the concentration of specific species in a gas mixture.

The main types of gas analyzers include oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, Cox analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, and others. The ammonia gas analyzer is a unique tunable diode laser spectrometer used for direct ammonia measurement in stack and ammonia slip applications. For low maintenance and precise measurement, it employs a folded-path laser beam configuration. The different measurement types include in-situ, extractive, and are implemented in a wide range of verticals such as oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and semiconductors.

