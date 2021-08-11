THE INKWELL BEACH TAKEOVER ON MARTHA’S VINEYARD CELEBRATES INNOVATION IN CREATIVITY AND DEI
(CC:DC) Inkwell Beach Cannes will host their annual 3 day event of thought leadership in creativity and DEI August 10- 12, 2021.
While the number of panels and sessions related to diversity and inclusion have increased over the years at Cannes Lions, less than 2% of attendees are people of color or underrepresented communities.”MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE INKWELL BEACH TAKEOVER ON MARTHA’S VINEYARD CELEBRATES INNOVATION IN CREATIVITY AND DEI
— Adweek
Cannes Can: Diversity Collective Continues To Amplify Black Creatives and Innovation
The Cannes Can: Diversity Collective (CC:DC) will continue the work they started in 2019 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity by hosting 3 days of thought leadership ranging from creativity to innovations in technology. Happening August 10- 12, 2021, Cannes Can: Diversity Collective will connect the dots and bring the creative conversations of Cannes Lions to Martha’s Vineyard where so many Black creatives and thought leaders go to recharge and get inspired for their next projects. Attendees can look forward to a stellar event with headlining celebrity speakers and talents like April Ryan, Michael Eric Dyson, D Nice, Mara Brock Akil and many more. CC:DC’s Inkwell Beach Cannes was created to respond to the call to action of Cannes Lions leaders to find a way to create a more diverse environment at the Lions festival in 2017. Two years later CC:DC hosted the first stand alone Diversity Equity and Inclusion activation in the 66 year history of Cannes Lions.
“While the number of panels and sessions related to diversity and inclusion have increased over the years at Cannes Lions, less than 2% of attendees are people of color or members of underrepresented communities.” - ADWEEK
The continued theme of the activation is “Don’t Talk About, Be About It” and will be filled with motivational speakers, celebrities, creatives, and leaders of top worldwide ad agencies. This activation will also be an opportunity for partnering agencies including P&G, VMLY&R, WPP, Dentsu, Carmichael Lynch, FleishmanHillard, Audacy, Getty, Belvedere, Facebook, Aunt Jackie’s and the 4A’s Foundation to engage new creative talent with transferable skills that they have not previously had access to.
According to the organization’s founder, Adrianne C. Smith, diversity, equity and inclusion are the underpinnings of every company’s success. At CC:DC’s Inkwell Beach’s Martha’s Vineyard Takeover, participants will learn about the cultural nuances that affect DEI, the work being done to sustain DEI efforts as well as what organizations should do to hold themselves accountable.
ABOUT THE CANNES CAN: DIVERSITY COLLECTIVE (CC:DC):
The Cannes Can: Diversity Collective (CC:DC) was conceptualized in 2017 due to the continued conversation regarding the lack of diversity in the Advertising/Marketing Industry. For decades there have been a plethora of industry leaders that have expressed concern regarding this issue. CC:DC is creating the opportunity for industry leaders to move beyond concern to creative encounters. Therefore, CC:DC is the conduit by which the concern can be eradicated by developing a synergistic opportunity and atmosphere of exposure, networking and job creation.
