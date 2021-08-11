Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration Market Growth Opportunities Expected to Reach $16.3 billion by 2030

Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration Market has adoption of IoT enabled refrigeration systems act as a major opportunity for growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market was valued at $9.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.The industrial refrigeration market includes revenue generated by sales of industrial refrigerators and its components used in fresh fruits & vegetables; meat, poultry, & fish; dairy & ice cream; beverages; chemicals; pharmaceuticals, and others industries.There is an increase in the demand for industrial refrigeration in the food & beverage industry owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food. In addition, upgrading old cold storages in developing countries is driving the growth of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market.Download Research Sample Report @Key Market SegmentsBy Application• Food Processing• Dairy• Chemical & Pharmaceuticals• Steel• Cement• Cold storage• Brewery & Distillery• Hospitality• Automobile• Oil & Gas• OthersBy Type• Stationary Refrigeration• Transport RefrigerationKey Benefits For Stakeholders:• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market trends and dynamics.• In-depth Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand thecompetitive outlook of the market industry.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @Leading Players:The major players profiled in the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and Carrier. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, product development and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market.Key Findings Of The Study• By component, the industrial compressors segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.• By refrigerant type, the HFC segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.• By application, the food processing segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.• By type, the stationary refrigeration sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.• By country, the rest of Asia segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Get Interesting Discount @