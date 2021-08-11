Manufactured Housing Market Worth $38,848 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Rapid population growth along with rapid urbanization has resulted in the need for affordable housing in developed and developing countries

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufactured housing is a revolutionary solution for the problem of affordable and quality accommodation globally. In manufactured housing, the housing unit is designed and manufactured in a factory and after that is transported and installed at desired site. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in U.S., cost of construction per square foot is considerably less for manufactured housing units as compared to site build traditional homes.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6583 “Manufactured Housing Market by Number of Section, Location and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global manufactured housing market size was valued at $127,188.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.Top 10 Leading PlayersBerkshire Hathaway Inc.Cavco Industries Inc.Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.Domino Homes SIANobility Homes Inc.Omar Park Homes Ltd.Q Prefab OÜSkyline Champion CorporationThe Commodore CorporationWigo Group.Key FindingsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.Depending on number of sections, the double section segment dominated the manufactured housing market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By location, MH communities has the highest share of revenue in 2019By application, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the manufactured housings market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6583 Key Market SegmentsBy Number Of SectionSingle sectionDouble sectionMulti-sectionBy LocationPrivate PropertyMH CommunitiesBy ApplicationResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEASpeak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6583