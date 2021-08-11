Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Anticipated to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The mobile concrete mixer market is majorly driven by an increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing counties

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile concrete mixers are moving trucks or trailers that are used to prepare the concrete by mixing cement, sand, water, gravel, and occasionally binding adhesives on the construction site. Concrete mixing drums mounted on a truck chassis are self-driven, whereas drums mounted on trailer chassis need to be pulled by attaching it to another vehicle.

“Mobile concrete mixer market by capacity, product type, chassis type, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the mobile concrete mixer market size was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major driving factors of the mobile concrete mixer market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures. In addition, ease of transportation of concrete in remote areas where roads are not well built or construction sites that have no proper access drives the mobile concrete mixer market.

Top Leading Players

AB Volvo
KYB Corporation
Liebherr-International AG
Navister Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation
Sany Group
Schwing Stetter Group
Sinotruk, Tata Motors
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Capacity

Less than 6 m³
6-10 m³
Above 10 m³

By Product Type

Standard
Volumetric

By Chassis Type

Truck
Trailer

By Region

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America
Middle East
Africa

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study contains an analytical representation of the mobile concrete mixer market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to
portray the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the mobile concrete mixer market.

• The mobile concrete mixer market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

• The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021-2030 to target the financial capability.

• Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

