Anderee Berengian, CEO of Cie announced as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 honoree in Pacific Southwest – Orange County

Recognized for expertise leading Cie in building impactful ventures, Berengian was awarded Entrepreneur Of The Year® by Ernst & Young’s global award program.

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Anderee Berengian, Founder and CEO of Cie, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – Orange County Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Berengian was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 5.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner for Entrepreneur Of The Year,” said Berengian. “The businesses we’ve launched at Cie are transforming our world and the many companies we’re currently building have the potential for an even greater impact.”

Berengian’s vision for Cie was to match disruptive entrepreneurial ideas with seasoned business leadership and venture capital investment to accelerate results and success. With numerous exits, Berengian and his team at Cie have proven their acumen at identifying and scaling startups.

“Bringing together the right strategy, talent, ideas and investment has allowed Cie to quickly build impactful business models,” noted Berengian. “Our team consists of world-class thinkers and execution-oriented leaders without whom we could not achieve our goals. I look forward to leading us into the future.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Berengian will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Pacific Southwest – Orange County award winner, Berengian is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab and accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into thriving ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions (acquired by LINQ), Performa Labs, Longève Brands and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture, Pepsi, Nestlé, Saks Fifth Aveue, Goldman Sachs and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Cie, news@ciedigital.com



Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Southwest — Orange County Region, sponsors also include Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth (Premium Sponsor), Lockton Insurance Brokers, LLC (Premium Sponsor), Tangram (Supporting Sponsor) and Cresa (Supporting Sponsor).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.