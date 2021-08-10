Submit Release
Fish salvage order issued for Lost Valley Reservoir

Idaho Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Lost Valley Reservoir, effective August 14, 2021 through November 30, 2021, due to drought conditions impacting water levels.

The Lost Valley Reservoir Company recently communicated to Fish and Game that the reservoir will be drained over the next several weeks. Fish in the reservoir, primarily hatchery catchable-sized rainbow trout and small yellow perch, will die as water levels recede. A salvage order is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

During the salvage order:

  • All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.
  • Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.
  • A valid 2021 Idaho fishing license is still required.

If you have questions contact the McCall Regional Office at (208) 634-8137.

