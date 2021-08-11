Joseph Tully

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowns weren’t so great for movie theaters or the economy as a whole. But they gave a big boost to virtual socialization on apps such as Zoom, Discord, Teleparty and Clubhouse. The pandemic gave this burgeoning phenomenon a boost, pushing into the mainstream what had previously been the domain of gamers, overseas soldiers, and other sub-communities. These days, everyone’s living life online and at a distance.

Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Joseph Tully, has some insights as to this phenomenon. "It is definitely very interesting that one of the architects of American lockdowns, Bill Gates, also owns two of the most-used virtual meeting platforms, Zoom and MS Teams," states Tully.

Although the future of remote work is largely in the hands of employers, the future of remote entertainment will come down to what happens once consumers are free to resume the same face-to-face activities they were enjoying two years ago — whenever that happens. (With hospitalizations rising and cities reimplementing mask mandates in response to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, it may not be for a while.)

"Also of note is that Zoom has a history of routing calls and data through China," continues Tully. "Imagine American corporate strategy meetings being monitored by a communist totalitarian dictatorship with a history of intellectual property theft."

People have been primed for a future in which live concerts get livestreamed and digital movie premieres are cultural moments in their own right. (That future is already here for some people; last month, the listening party for Kanye West’s latest album happened simultaneously in both Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and an Apple Music livestream.)

Tully concludes, "The peasants are starting to wake up to the fact that covid lockdowns have resulted in a collapse of small business and a boon to billionaires. The question is, when will the torches and pitchforks come out?"

For many tech companies in the entertainment space, that seems to be exactly what’s happened. Discord — a forum-based platform that offers a mix of text, voice and video chat — was around for a few years before the pandemic hit. But a company spokesperson told The Times via email that COVID-19 accelerated its growth as homebound users “sought ways to stay in touch and spend quality time with their communities,” including not just the video-gaming servers the platform is known for but also book clubs, study groups and sports fan networks.