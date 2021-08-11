Acclaimed Life Coach, Tamara Dalton, Pens Inspirational Book 'THE ART OF COPING' and Gives Us Anti-Stress Recipe

Tamara Dalton Art of Coping

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly released inspiration and self-help/advice book, THE ART OF COPING, by RN Tamara Dalton tells how to reduce “stress” in daily life for both single people to parents and families. “Stress robs our ability to function…to enjoy life and our ability to find peace within ourselves,” emphasized author Ms. Dalton. “There are many effective ways we can reduce stress, which I discuss in my new book.”

As a registered nurse, Tamara witnesses first-hand how stress wreaks havoc on people of all ages, from all walks of life. “I have dealt with high level of stress myself… I worked to manage stress and have overcome it, finding wholeness and peace within myself.”

The Art of Coping

In her book, THE ART OF COPING, Tamara’s aim, her goal, is to give her readers a recipe for dealing with and managing stress in their lives. She emphasizes: “Stress is real, but we can cope with it by simply using the mindfulness technique. Mindfulness is a lifetime engagement to be here in the present, feeling the experience of the stressors instead of running away from it, whether the experience is pleasant or unpleasant. It's a mental state of calmness in-the-midst of obstacles by acknowledging, accepting and by surrendering to things that we cannot change or things we must deal with for our own growth no matter how painful they may be. I discuss all of this in my book.”

Art of Coping trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GADSg9Aeavk

About Author Tamara Dalton

Tamara Dalton has published 4 books. As a registered nurse, she also published a nursing NCLEX-RN book. She is a certified life coach and a wellness coach who makes people make progress in their lives in order to obtain success and great fulfillment.

From Port Au Prince, Haiti, Tamara Dalton now lives in Florida where she writes and works as a nurse after attending college. She is the author of an earlier book called “The LOVE WITHIN” (title?) Early on, Tamara struggled to get by in the USA without a green card. “I married the wrong man to get my immigration papers without thinking of the consequences. After years of feeling worthless due to two failed marriages - where I was verbally and physically abused - I even experienced homelessness. I want to share my story in big way to help other people, especially challenged women.” Tamara overcame all her challenges herself, graduated from college where she studied nursing and went on to raise three sons, including one now serving in the U.S. Navy, another in the U.S. Army and a third, a music producer.

THE ART OF COPING by Tamara Dalton

330 pages

Softcover, $19.99; ISBN:978-1093422290

Publication date: April 10, 2019

Published by: Self-Published

