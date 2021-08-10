Dear Colleague on the August Work Period

Dear Colleague:

As we began the August District Work Period, we looked back on seven months of very significant accomplishments For the People. Of course, the most important of those was the American Rescue Plan. In addition to that, we passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act; H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, to make long-overdue investments in infrastructure and economic growth; H.R. 5, the Equality Act; H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act; H.R. 7, the Paycheck Fairness Act; H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act; H.R. 51 to admit Washington, D.C., as the fifty-first state, and other major legislation. I want to congratulate all of you for the unity and singular purpose we displayed. Our unity was, in fact, our power.