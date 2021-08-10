Bayfield County Deputy Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Dain A. Peterson, age 30, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The defendant, a Bayfield County deputy sheriff, was arrested by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) special agents following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a messaging application. On the evening of August 9th, DCI agents executed a search warrant at the address where the defendant was residing in Ashland, he was arrested and booked into the Ashland County Jail at the conclusion of the warrant execution.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Peterson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from the Ashland Police Department.