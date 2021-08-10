Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,271 in the last 365 days.

Intersection work on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele begins Monday, August 9

Posted on Aug 10, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists that work on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele at the Mahea Road/Laulea Street intersection will take place from August 9 – October 9, 2021. The scope of work includes the installation of traffic signals, sidewalks and a bus stop.

Construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During these working hours lanes will be shifted and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone, observing all traffic controls and posted signs, and being mindful of construction personnel and equipment in the project area.

The Kauai Bus route will not be affected by this construction project. All work is weather permitting.

You just read:

Intersection work on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele begins Monday, August 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.