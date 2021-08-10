Intersection work on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele begins Monday, August 9

Main, News Posted on Aug 10, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists that work on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele at the Mahea Road/Laulea Street intersection will take place from August 9 – October 9, 2021. The scope of work includes the installation of traffic signals, sidewalks and a bus stop.

Construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During these working hours lanes will be shifted and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the work zone, observing all traffic controls and posted signs, and being mindful of construction personnel and equipment in the project area.

The Kauai Bus route will not be affected by this construction project. All work is weather permitting.