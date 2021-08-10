Mohamed Zeyara Pledges to Use His Medical Degree to Help Others

Mohamed Zeyara

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical student Mohamed Zeyara is taking his career to a whole new level, announcing that he wants to use it to help others. There are millions of people worldwide who need medical help, welfare, food, and medicine, to survive. Some of these people live in areas with violence and war and will need assistance to get access to based human needs.

With several years of experience working as a volunteer and supporting charity organizations to raise millions of dollars in funds, Zeyara is committed to continuing his efforts in helping to build a better society for all. He’s a highly experienced social worker who has traveled to several places across the world, helping to build communities and supporting people in need.

Mohamed Zeyara will be working with multiple organizations to raise money through social media to assist in social challenges. He’s already engaged with several such organizations that have been able to raise funds for food, water, shelter, and other things needed for survival. These projects have impacted the lives of millions of people across the world, including Asia, the Middle-east, and Africa.

As a medical student, Zeyara has also contributed his time and resources to helping the needy live a better life. He has gone on medical missions around the world, supporting other volunteer doctors and medical missions in the quest to help provide medical help for those in need. He also participated in the efforts to rebuild Palestinian after the missile attacks that led to the death of more than 120 civilians, including women and children. Along with others, Zeyara helped raise funding for medical support, food, and basic needs. They also raise money to rebuild civilian homes that were destroyed during the attack.

Mohamed Zeyara promises to continue in his good works of making the world a better place. Although doing it isn’t easy and requires plenty of sacrifice and commitment, Zeyara is not deterred. Instead, he remains focused and determined to achieve his goal through hard work.

While doing his humanitarian work, Zeyara is also planning to further his medical career by building on his current efforts. He’s interested in applying for an internal medicine specialty, which contains fields such as cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology/hematology, nephrology, infectious disease, and intensive care. In addition, the charity worker is also applying for Family medicine, which has fields of interest such as addiction medicine and sports medicine.

