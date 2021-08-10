Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Ron Kind

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman Ron Kind (WI-03) announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

"I've had the honor of serving with Ron Kind in the House for nearly twenty-five years, and during that time he has been not only a trusted Democratic colleague but also a dear friend. I was saddened to learn of his plans to retire at the end of the 117th Congress, but I am thankful for his years of service and his many contributions to our Caucus, to the House, and to our country. Certainly, the people of Wisconsin's Third District will be sad to see him leave office after he has been their champion for so long and fought so hard for the betterment of their communities. "Ron has not only been a leading moderate and advocate for bipartisanship and commonsense policies, he also served as my Chief Deputy Whip for four years, helping to bring our Caucus together on key votes crucial to the success and well-being of the American people. His work on trade helped promote policies that have benefitted exporting businesses and their workers in Wisconsin and across our country, generating economic opportunities while protecting the rights of workers. When the House passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, Ron was front and center, making sure key provisions were included to expand access to affordable care for those in rural communities, to move toward value-based care, and to create the health insurance marketplaces for small business employees, all of which were reforms he had fought for over many years. As a Member of the Ways and Means Committee, he worked tirelessly to promote fiscal sustainability and advocated policies that promoted a more fiscally sound future for our country so that generations to come can afford key investments in economic opportunity. In addition, Ron has long been a vocal supporter in Congress of Wisconsin's farming communities as well as those who hunt and fish and carry on the traditions of our great outdoors, pushing for policies that conserve our public lands and combat pollution and climate change. "I join in thanking Ron for his many years of outstanding service to the House and to the Democratic Caucus and in wishing him all the best in retirement. While I know that he will be very happy to be able to spend more time at home with Tawni, Johnny, and Matt, he will certainly be missed among his colleagues in Congress. “Ron Kind is still a young man, and I expect him to be equally successful in his next endeavor. He will, I know, continue to contribute great value to America.”