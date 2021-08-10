Submit Release
August 15 Deadline Approaching for 2021 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- The Aug. 15 entry deadline is closing in for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation's 2021 Conservation Raffle. Ten outstanding outdoor experience packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island; a Tracker boat, a UTV, turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package, a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at https://www.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 15. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices. The drawing will be Aug. 17 and winners will be announced at the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

