How it Started—Terry Kovel Featured in the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent June/July 2021 edition of “AARP The Magazine” has a special treat for collectors: Terry Kovel was featured in a “Real People” story as a “walking encyclopedia.” Readers of the hundreds of books and articles written by Terry and her late husband, Ralph Kovel, as well as those who enjoyed their TV shows and appearances, already knew this! In the “AARP The Magazine” article, Terry talks about how she and Ralph furnished their first apartment with flea market finds. She also explains how their first book—on marks—was written when they realized there was no good resource out there on the signatures and ciphers they were finding on pottery and porcelain! Terry shares tips on collecting, selling, and even how to find a trustworthy antiques dealer, and is pictured surrounded by some of her personal favorites.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual “Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide,” now in its 53rd edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of “Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles” newsletter with 46 years of newsletter archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.