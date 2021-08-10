More chances to win: Powerball TO ADD NEW Monday Drawing AND Double play add-on Feature

Powerball will launch third weekly drawing starting Aug 23 and new add-on Double Play feature will allow players another chance to match their Powerball numbers to win a $10 million prize

Olympia, Wash. (August 9, 2021) – Powerball, one of the popular multi-state lottery games played in Washington, is adding a Monday draw to its current weekly Wednesday and Saturday drawings. In addition, Washington’s Lottery will participate in Powerball’s Double Play, a new add-on feature that will give players an extra opportunity to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing following each night’s main drawing, with a top cash prize of $10 million. The Double Play feature will launch August 22, and the first Monday night Powerball drawing will take place on August 23.

Washington’s Lottery expects that the new Monday Powerball drawing will lead to larger and faster-growing jackpots. However, the additional Monday drawing will not change game odds or set cash prizes. Players will still choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Drawings take place at 7:59 p.m. PT on Mondays (starting 8/23), Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket. This feature will grant players another opportunity to match their Powerball numbers in a second drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. The Double Play drawing will follow Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Players will play the same set of numbers in the Double Play drawing as they do in the main Powerball drawing.

Importantly, the new Double Play feature differs from the existing Power Play feature, which allows players to multiply the prize value for non-jackpot prizes for an additional $1 per play. Power Play only applies to prizes won in the main Powerball drawing. A Powerball ticket can include both the Power Play and Double Play add-on features for a total price of $4 per play.

Players can view the new Monday drawing – and all Powerball drawings – live on Powerball.com thanks to a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer.

About Powerball: Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Monday drawings start August 23.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

Press Contact Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com