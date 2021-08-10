Win some “Monster Money” this August with new Scratch games from Washington’s Lottery

Four new Scratch games debut this month with more than $83 million available in prizes

Olympia, WA (August 2, 2021) – Washington’s Lottery today announced the launch of four new Scratch games, worth more than $83 million combined. The Seattle Seahawks Scratch ticket will debut on August 9 as well as three additional new games on August 16. Soon, players can visit their favorite lottery retailer to find these new games, which include:

Monster Money

$5 per ticket with four top prizes of $50,000. Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win a prize. Reveal special symbols to win an instant cash prize, five times your prize, or $50 instantly.

Lion’s Share

$30 per ticket with a top prize of $2 million. Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win a prize. Reveal special symbols to win an instant prize, five times your prize, or $50 instantly.

Brain Games

$1 per ticket with a top prize of $1,300. Reveal symbols to win a prize or double the prize.

In addition, tickets for the new $5 Seattle Seahawks game, with a top prize of $50,000, includes a second chance mail-in promotion with three drawings where you can win a unique gameday experience or 2022 season tickets.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 43 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

The Lottery’s offices in Olympia and Spokane are open to the public to claim prizes during regular hours Mon-Fri, and the Everett and Yakima locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed and Thu each week. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

