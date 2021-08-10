Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure package:

"Today, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate came together to achieve what had been long sought and is certainly long overdue.  The bipartisan infrastructure package they passed today represents a generational investment in our economy and in opportunity for American businesses and workers.  It will help us build back better and stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic by unleashing the full force of our economy and the talents of our workers and innovators.  This legislation, coupled with the reconciliation package that Democrats are working on to enact the rest of President Biden's American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, will provide our businesses and our people with the tools to make it in America.  

"The House will continue its work on both of these measures so that Democrats can deliver on our promise to the American people to restore our economy and lay the groundwork for equity, prosperity, and opportunity in the years and decades ahead.”

