Johns Hopkins Audiology Expert Dr. Nicholas Reed Joins the Neosensory Medical Advisory Board
Neosensory is advancing hearing science through research in neuroscience and haptics.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neosensory today announced that Nicholas Reed, Au.D., faculty in the department of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and an audiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine has joined the company's medical advisory board.
A renowned expert in hearing care, Dr. Reed has made contributions to the ongoing public dialogue on the state of hearing care in the US, where fewer than 20% of adults with hearing loss own and use hearing aids. His research focuses on over-the-counter hearing care, the impact of hearing loss on patient-provider communication, and the impact of hearing loss on healthcare utilization.
"Dr. Reed’s research and clinical focus on sustainable hearing interventions align perfectly with Neosensory’s mission to revolutionize access to hearing care through our innovative technology,” said David Eagleman, CEO of Neosensory. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Reed to our medical advisory board and look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to develop breakthrough hearing solutions through advancements in neuroscience."
Dr. Reed, director of the audiology and core faculty at the Johns Hopkins Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health says, “Neosensory is advancing hearing science through research in neuroscience and haptics. The gap in hearing health in the United States is hindered by a lack of innovation in the traditional hearing care marketplace that creates limitations in available options to suit different patient needs, preferences, and values. Neosensory has broken the mold to create a novel method for improving hearing health.”
At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Reeds oversees the integration of hearing measures and hearing care into cohort studies and clinical trials. He currently manages hearing data collection the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging, the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Neurocognitive Study, the BIOCARD Study, the Baltimore Epidemiologic Catchment Area Study, National Health Aging and Trends Study, and The Longitudinal Aging Study of India. In addition, he is a co-investigator in the landmark Aging and Cognitive Health Evaluation in Elders (ACHIEVE) trial aiming to understand the impact of hearing care on cognitive trajectories among adults with hearing loss.
