AZG Capital announces its upcoming operation in The Republic of Kenya, Africa

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZG Capital is pleased to announce it finalized the registration process to operate in Kenya under the trade name of AZG Investment Ltd. The company provides financial services, investment consultancy, and parking solutions.

" We are very pleased to launch our expansion to East Africa and looking forward to serving the people of Kenya with their financial needs," says Senior Vice President of AZG Capital Group, John Hanson. AZG Capital operates a collection of companies that offer various products and services and operates in two cities in the USA. The company provides services under their subsidiaries, AZG Capital Financial Services, Ab Investment and Consulting Service, and Ab Parking System.

Hanson continues: "We believe all our programs and services, of which there are many, are a perfect fit to this market, and we are excited to offer them to our future customers."

The company's client-centric approach focuses on objective, tailored customized solutions and transparency. In addition, they act in the best interest of their customers as fiduciaries. They believe that the first step in this process is eliminating conflicts of interest and working as partners with their clients.

For more information about AZG Capital, please visit https://azgcapital.com/

About AZG Capital

AZG Capital is Seattle based a multi-service company that consists of a group of companies providing diversified financial services, consulting and investment services, and parking solutions. Since 2009, AZG Capital has been helping clients with their financial needs by offering completely impartial financial advice and honest, reliable services.