Tampa Bay snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release measures extended

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has extended measures making snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release only in Tampa Bay through Oct. 11. These changes went into effect earlier this summer due to recent impacts from red tide The Commission decided to keep these measures in place until they can be reevaluated at the next Commission meeting in early October.

Under these measures, snook, redfish and spotted seatrout are catch and release in all waters in Manatee County north of State Road 64, Hillsborough County and in Pinellas County. The Braden River and all tributaries of the Manatee River are also included but not Palma Sola Bay and the Anclote River.

Regulations outside of those counties remain unchanged, including the measures south of State Road 64 in Manatee County (including Palma Sola Bay) through Gordon Pass in Collier County for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”