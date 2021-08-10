The Middlefield Banking Company ($1.3B in assets) Hires Insuritas to Launch Digital Insurance Agency

We are committed to delivering high-quality financial services to our customers every day, and the addition of insurance services is a natural fit.” — Thomas G. Caldwell, CEO/President at The Middlefield Banking Company

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been engaged by The Middlefield Banking Company to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform. The insurance agency will be owned by the bank, embedded inside the bank's ecosystem, and will be engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers.

"We are committed to delivering high-quality financial services to our customers every day and the addition of insurance services is a natural fit," said Thomas G. Caldwell, CEO/President at The Middlefield Banking Company.

With the partnership, the bank will be able to offer its customers the auto, home, and commercial insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

"We’re delighted to partner with The Middlefield Banking Company to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our insurance agency as a service, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price. The agency is scheduled to open this fall.

