Affinity FCU, the Largest CU Headquartered in NJ, Harnesses the Power of Insuritas to Launch Affinity Insurance Agency

Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, Affinity FCU grows recurring income by strategically embedding insurance agency within its ecosystem.

From affordability to convenience, our members can anticipate top-tier insurance offerings tailored to their needs and priorities.” — Kevin Brauer, CEO & President of Affinity FCU

AGAWAM, MA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been selected by Affinity Federal Credit Union—located in Basking Ridge, NJ—to install its award-winning, full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. The insurance agency will be owned by the credit union, embedded inside Affinity FCU’s ecosystem, and engineered to offer a full-service, insurance-agency solution to their retail and business members. Through the partnership, Affinity FCU will be able to offer its members the auto, home, commercial, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while enhancing member engagement and loyalty, and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Affinity Federal Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency to their members in the growing New Jersey market,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through BUNDLE by Insuritas—our embedded insurance agency as a service—the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages, at the right price, at the right time.”

"We are dedicated to continually elevating the value and service we provide to our members,” said Kevin Brauer, CEO & President of Affinity Federal Credit Union. "Through our partnership with Insuritas, we're thrilled to expand our offerings with a diverse range of comprehensive insurance solutions. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our members with trusted and convenient options," he continued. "From affordability to convenience, our members can anticipate top-tier insurance offerings tailored to their needs and priorities."

BUNDLE incorporates Insuritas’ proprietary technology stack to leverage data-driven machine learning, natural language processing, and conversion rate optimization to identify high-intent insurance customers and maximize purchase consideration. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is seamlessly woven into multi-channel, automated outreach and nurturing campaigns to ensure strategic, scalable agency awareness.

Ultimately, Affinity FCU’s insurance agency aims to strengthen the credit union’s existing relationship with its members by expanding its financial services footprint to include all their insurance needs.

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including but not limited to, home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance. BUNDLE leverages Insuritas’ deep partnerships with 40+ insurance carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

Affinity Federal Credit Union’s insurance agency is scheduled to launch in summer 2024.

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial wellbeing. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size*. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit www.affinityfcu.com.

*Source: NCUA.gov. Using the “Credit Union and Corporate Call Report Data” found here: https://www.ncua.gov/analysis/credit-union-corporate-call-report-data



For further information, reach out to Media Contacts below:

Jeffrey Chesky: jcchesky@insuritas.com

Ryan Marosy: ryanm@affinityfcu.com



