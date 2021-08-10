McClellan Wealth Management Offers Divorce Financial Planning Service as Divorce Rates Expected to Rise Post-Pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McClellan Wealth Management offers financial planning services for those currently or recently going through a divorce as many experts expect divorce rates to rise post-pandemic.
Due to couples spending more time together and amplified stress, many experts, including divorce attorneys and family counselors, are predicting an increase in divorce filings post-pandemic.
McClellan Wealth Management is aware of the challenges commonly faced by those who wish to or have recently gotten a divorce.
“Divorce is a highly emotional time. Trying to make life-changing decisions during this time is hard, if not impossible,” says Josh Slocum of McClellan Wealth Management. “That’s why I generally recommend couples who are going through a divorce seek the advice of an attorney, as well as a financial advisor. Our hope is that way, assets may be split more fairly, and everyone’s in the best place possible going forward.”
McClellan’s divorce financial planning services include:
· Financial preparation
· Financial analyzation
· Financial planning
· Financial mediation
McClellan Wealth Management is a boutique wealth management firm in Birmingham, AL, that provides tailored wealth management solutions for individuals. McClellan Wealth Management works hard to help ensure its clients receive the professional services they want and need by providing attention to detail. While some financial firms put the interest of their advisers and shareholders first, McClellan Wealth Management has a fiduciary duty of care to put their clients' interests first. McClellan is a firm with experience who believes it can help you manage your wealth efficiently for the long term.
