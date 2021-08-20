Alluring Tai Mistyque sings sensual chords in her latest track, “Picture Me”

The songstress from Wisconsin, Tai Mistyque, is set to seduce her fans with her new enticing song “Picture Me” available on all platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wisconsin-based artist Tai Mistyque’s latest single titled "Picture Me" is available on all major streaming services. “Picture Me” is a sultry track with a feature from producer and singer Tae the Don. Sexy and seductive, the single is sure to compel the full attention of listeners and skyrocket Tai’s music career.Known for her versatile style in the music industry, Tai Mistyque mixes sultry R&B melodies to create her signature sound. Her sultry vocals paired with alluring instrumental tones sets the mood for a seducing musical experience.Mystique has been a singer/songwriter for over 10 years and ignited her solo career with her 2020 release “Last Summer.” Her previous work includes “Addy”, a smooth track with EDM influences, and “Toxic.” She believes if music was a person, that is who she would tell her secrets to. Her latest “Picture Me” will pave the way for her soon-to-be-announced new studio EP.“Picture Me” is available on Spotify . For more on Tai Mystique, visit her on Instagram at @tai_mistyque About Tai MistyqueTai Mistyque was borned and raised in Wisconsin. She began her music career at the age of 13 as a pianist and later transitioned into singing. Her unique style has been compared to the likes of Janet Jackson and Aaliyah. As a highly acclaimed vocalist, Tai’s original music and infectious melodies will command your attention.