Affordable Luxury: Family-Owned Sabika Jewelry Launches New Collection of Handcrafted, Small Batch Designs

My goal is that they each feel joy when they wear our jewelry.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry’s latest collection uses the imagery of a kaleidoscope as inspiration. They see the prism as a representation of the diverse beauty their jewelry showcases.
— Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer
“There is not one Sabika customer type. We design for everyone. For twenty years now we have seen our jewelry bring out the inner-beauty and confidence in countless women and men. Our customers each have different styles, backgrounds, income levels, age, you name it,” says Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, CEO & Head Designer. “My goal is that they each feel joy when they wear our jewelry.”
Each of Sabika’s design conceptions begin when company Founder Karin Mayr, an experienced trend forecaster, looks at the latest runway fashion trends and develops mood boards based on particular clothing styles and color stories. From there, stories or “sets” of jewelry are developed by her daughter Mayr-Gracik, who was formally trained at the Fashion Institute of Vienna. The Fall + Winter 2021 Collection has 13 stories with vibrant stone colors like ‘Electra’ and ‘Crystal Matte Volcano.’
In keeping with the kaleidoscope theme, there are many distinctive shapes in the collection, such as the ‘Timeworn Tile Necklace’ inspired by Mayr-Gracik’s grandmother’s arabesque style tile floor.
“I was always fascinated by this shape. I especially love that in this necklace I was able to bring in the element of this shape through the hand-soldered crystals and the use of ceramic in the handcrafted striped bead, which is also a nod to the original material of the tile,” says Mayr-Gracik.
Sabika, headquartered in Pittsburgh, uses rare and unique components sourced from leading vendors across Europe. Female artisans throughout Austria and Germany then craft each piece from their homes using sustainable and eco-conscious finishing methods. Sabika’s customers and independent consultants span across the United States. They often share their love of finding unique style and everyday luxury within the collections - without having to spend diamond prices.
“The first time I placed an order for Sabika I told myself, this is for me. What I didn’t know was that when I put that piece on, I was instantly lifted. When I get dressed now and I pick my piece I feel joy and sparkle,” says Sabika customer Dawn Traill of Latrobe, PA.
