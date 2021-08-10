Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Worth $424,406.0 million by 2030

A rise in urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and others and an increase in disposable income of population drives the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial real estate brokerage systems consist of selling, leasing, buying, or renting the property. It is engaged in providing brokerage services for industries such as medical, hospital, hotel, and other industries. Broker is engaged in brokerage management service, which is intermediator between seller and buyer to conduct property transaction.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12224 Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution, Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisCOVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing and construction facility for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as Japan, the U.S., China, India, and others. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down, construction activities, owing to the prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany.Key Market SegmentationBY SolutionSalesLeasingOthersBY TypeBrokerageManagementBY ApplicationOfficesIndustrialRetailMultifamilyOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAFor Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12224 Top 10 Key PlayersCBRE Group, IncChristie’s International Real EstateCushman & Wakefield PlcJones Lang LaSalle IP, IncNewmark & Company Real Estate, IncColliers International Group, IncSavills PlcMitsui Fudosan Co. LtdVoit Real Estate Services L.P.Kidder Mathews IncKey Findings of the ReportThe report provides an extensive analysis of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market trends and dynamics.Depending on the solution, the sales segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.By type, the brokerage segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.On the basis of application, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the commercial real estate brokerage and management market throughout the study period.The report provides an extensive analysis of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.The commercial real estate brokerage and management market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12224