Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Worth $424,406.0 million by 2030

A rise in urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and others and an increase in disposable income of population drives the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial real estate brokerage systems consist of selling, leasing, buying, or renting the property. It is engaged in providing brokerage services for industries such as medical, hospital, hotel, and other industries. Broker is engaged in brokerage management service, which is intermediator between seller and buyer to conduct property transaction.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12224

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution, Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing and construction facility for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as Japan, the U.S., China, India, and others. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down, construction activities, owing to the prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany.

Key Market Segmentation

BY Solution

Sales
Leasing
Others

BY Type

Brokerage
Management

BY Application

Offices
Industrial
Retail
Multifamily
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12224

Top 10 Key Players

CBRE Group, Inc
Christie’s International Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Plc
Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc
Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc
Colliers International Group, Inc
Savills Plc
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd
Voit Real Estate Services L.P.
Kidder Mathews Inc

Key Findings of the Report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market trends and dynamics.

Depending on the solution, the sales segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

By type, the brokerage segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the commercial real estate brokerage and management market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12224

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Worth $424,406.0 million by 2030

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Diethylene Glycol Market size to cross $3.8 Billion by 2030, at CAGR 4.8% Growth Rate
Alternative Building Materials Market Registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030
Isophytol Market at CAGR of 3.8% | Reach $629.5 Million by 2028 : AMR
View All Stories From This Author