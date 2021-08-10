Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Worth $424,406.0 million by 2030
A rise in urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and others and an increase in disposable income of population drives the market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial real estate brokerage systems consist of selling, leasing, buying, or renting the property. It is engaged in providing brokerage services for industries such as medical, hospital, hotel, and other industries. Broker is engaged in brokerage management service, which is intermediator between seller and buyer to conduct property transaction.
“Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution, Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 pandemic halted the manufacturing and construction facility for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as Japan, the U.S., China, India, and others. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down, construction activities, owing to the prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany.
Key Market Segmentation
BY Solution
Sales
Leasing
Others
BY Type
Brokerage
Management
BY Application
Offices
Industrial
Retail
Multifamily
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Top 10 Key Players
CBRE Group, Inc
Christie’s International Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Plc
Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc
Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc
Colliers International Group, Inc
Savills Plc
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd
Voit Real Estate Services L.P.
Kidder Mathews Inc
Key Findings of the Report
The report provides an extensive analysis of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market trends and dynamics.
Depending on the solution, the sales segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.
By type, the brokerage segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
On the basis of application, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.
Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the commercial real estate brokerage and management market throughout the study period.
